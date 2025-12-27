Ambassador Quarcoo Bemoans Burundi Referee Officiating At AFCON 2025

The alleged abysmal performance of famed Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, has stirred goodwill sports ambassador, Ray Quarcoo to react from afar.

To the seasoned sports enthusiast, most of the referee’s actions did not only throw sticks into his hard earned spokes, but dented the image of the prestigious continental competition.

His failure to award South Africa a glaring penalty in the Egypt-South Africa group match on Friday, December 26, in the ongoing African Cupof Nations (AFCON) has stoked debate among the football fraternity; questioning his integrity and credibility in the said match.

The former Ghana Boxing Federation president and Black Stars Management Committee member said in an interview “…the referee’s performance was appalling, turning a blind eye to an obvious handb all by an Egyptian in their vital area raised eyebrows.”

He added ” It is so unfortunate his actions robbed the South Africans in a game they played so well. Indeed, his actions were a clear indication as though his (referee) palm was greased. I consider is actions as a clear case of inferiority complex on the part of the referee.

” I am therefore appealling to the continent’s football governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) to bring the Burundian referee to book to serve as a deterrent for others. This will ensure fair officiating in the subsequent matches.”

Bafana Bafana (South Africa) controversially lost 0-1 to Egypt last Friday.

They (South Africa) next face neighbors Zimbabwe in their next group game on Monday.

Burundi’s Ndabihawenimana is a prominent international football referee known for officiating major CAF (Confederation of African Football) matches, including Champions League games, and is recognized by FIFA as a Video Match Official (VAR) as well as a central referee, representing his nation on the continental and global stage in high-profile fixtures.