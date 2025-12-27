Sametro Group Donates to Widows in Tarkwa

Sametro Group of Companies, operators of Space FM, has distributed essential food items including bags of rice and bottles of cooking oil, among others to widows in Tarkwa in the Western Region to mark the Christmas season.

Speaking to about 250 beneficiaries at an event held in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Chief Executive Officer of the Sametro Group, Dr. Samuel Etroo said the gesture was in fulfilment of God’s commandment as enjoined by the Scriptures.

He said the annual event, which has continuously supported scores of widows in the municipality, is aimed at helping the less privileged, especially widows who need to be remembered during the festive season.

Dr. Etroo, who cited some verses from the Scriptures, also indicated that the gesture emphasized the need for people to reflect and emulate God’s love not only through words but also through deeds, by extending a helping hand to people in vulnerable situations, particularly during the Christmas season.

“This idea was birthed from the biblical directive in 1 Timothy 5:3 to honour widows. We bring them together not only for material support but for spiritual growth and communal bonding”.

“It’s about touching the heart and the soul. This season is about the gift of God’s love, and we wanted to share that truth tangibly.” he stated

The beneficiaries prayed for God’s blessings for the management of the company and also thanked them for the gesture, which, according to them, will not only sustain them during the festive season but also serve as a testament to the company’s contribution in responding to the needs of people in the area.