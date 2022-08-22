Special Prosecutor Chases Customs Division For Auction Sales …Halts Auction Sales

Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has deepened its investigation at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in relations to auction sales made in the last six years.

In a statement issued on Monday August 22, 2022 and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng said his office has extended its investigation into corruption and corruption related offences in respect to auction sales of vehicles and other goods by Customs Division between July, 2016 to August 15, 2022.

This comes after the OSP directed Commissioner of Customs to make available information on five things before September 30, 2022.

The five requested information are particulars and clear description of all auctioned items, quantity of all auctioned items, prices at which the items were auctioned, date of each auctioned sales and full names, addresses, and telephone numbers of successful bidders at all auctioned sales.

The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation are concluded.

By Vincent Kubi