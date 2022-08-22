Ghana Gas Cuts Sod for Ellembelle School Block

The DCE and chiefs performing the sod cutting ceremony

A sod-cutting ceremony has been performed for the construction of a six-unit classroom block for Aidoo Suazo D/A Basic School in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The project which comes with ancillary facilities including a toilet is being financed by the Ghana National Gas Company. It is expected to be completed within six months.

Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mentioned that the project was one of the benefits of the oil and gas industry to the people.

He said the facility will improve the educational infrastructure and create a sound environment to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the community.

He emphasized that education remained a vital tool for personal and national development.

Mr. Donkor stressed that the company’s commitment to ensuring the provision of quality and accessible education to the people would continue to be a priority.

Stephen Donkor speaking the media at the project site

The District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh said for a long time the farming community could not boast of a modern school facility partly because the road leading to the area used to be in a very deplorable state.

He explained that the situation made it difficult for contractors to transport their materials to the area whenever there was an initiative to embark on similar projects in the area.

He mentioned that under the current government the deplorable roads are being fixed to enable other developmental projects to take place.

He touted the achievements of the government in the district and assured us that every community in the area would get its fair share of the national cake.

He, however, urged other oil and gas companies operating in the district to emulate the shining example of Ghana Gas and support the communities.

The President of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli thanked Ghana Gas for providing them with an ultra-modern edifice to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

He pledged the traditional leaders’ resolve to see to the successful completion of the project.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Aidoo Suazo