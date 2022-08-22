Eto’o Salutes Abedi Pele

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has lauded three times African player of the year, Abedi Pele, as his all-time Ghanaian favourite footballer.

Nicknamed the Maestro, the former Marseille legend took African and European football by storm in the late 80s and early nineties.

In 1993, he helped Marseille win the UEFA Champions League.

The former Torino midfielder became the first player to win the African Player of the Year three successive times from 1991 to 1993.

Abedi Pele was a member of the Black Stars team that won Ghana’s last AFCON in 1982 in Libya, and played a pivotal role in the Senegal 92 AFCON, but missed the final due to a red card suspension.

The current Cameroon football president mentioned the likes of Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan as some of his admirers, but singled out the Maestro as his favourite.

In an interview on TV3, Eto’o said: “Abedi Pele is one of the best ever.”

Eto’o is in Ghana for ambassadorial work, following his role as Qatar Legacy Ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is one of the five countries representing Africa at the championship this November.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum