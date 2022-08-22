Burkina Coach Takes Over Kotoko

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed former Burkina Faso national team gaffer Seydou Zerbo as the club’s new head coach, following Ghanasoccernet.com exclusive revelation of the looming appointment of the highly experienced trainer.

Zerbo arrived in Ghana on Saturday to conclude negotiations and other documentations. The 59-year-old, who is nicknamed “Krol” after Dutch tactician Ruud Krol, is a replacement to Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who recently resigned from his post.

He has signed a one-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors with an option for another year.

Dr. Ogum guided the Ghanaian giants to clinch the Ghana Premier League for the first time in eight years.

Zerbo’s last job was the handling of the Burkina Faso national team at the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon. The Stallions exited at the group stages.

The highly-rated tactician begun his coaching career in the 2013-14 season when he was in charge of Rail Club du Kadiogo.

He later coached Bankuy Sports from 2014 to 2016 before heading to SONABEL and giants ASFA Yennenga.

Zerbo’s last team was Union Sportive des Forces Armées before he was handed the local national team job.