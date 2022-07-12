Special Prosecutor Fights Judge Over Refusal To Freeze Sir John’s Assets

Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng appears aggrieved over a decision of an Accra High Court Judge to reject his application for the confirmation of the freezing order for the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie aka Sir John’s estate.

A press release issued by the Special Prosecutor clarified that on May 30, 2022, he directed the freezing of the estate of Sir John.

Subsequently, on June 9, 2022, the Special Prosecutor applied to the High Court for a confirmation of the freezing order.

However, “On 12 July 2022 the High Court, presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, inexplicably dismissed the application.”

In tne press release, the special prosecutor expressed his displeasure concerning the ruling saying that “The judge, with respect, totally misapprehended the application for confirmation of the freezing order and misdirected herself by characterizing the application as that of a confiscation order, which regimes are governed by different considerations.”

Adding more flesh to his application, the release indicated that the regime for an application for freezing order is designed to facilitate an investigation or a prosecution to avoid dissipation of the property in question, noting that “The confiscation order is designed to permanently deprive the owner of the property.”

In order to achieve it aim, the Special Prosecutor has issued another dircetive for the file of applcation to appeal the ruling of Justice Afia Serwa Botwe, with the fear that if its allowed, it will have dire consequences on future generations where an official could use dubious or corrupt means to acquire property and upon his demise happily passed on the property to it beneficiaries for their benefits.

Find copy of the press release below

By Vincent Kubi