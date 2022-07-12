Ghana Gas Board Engages Nzema Chiefs

A group photograph of the chiefs the board members present

Senior Managers of Ghana National Gas Company Limited have been called upon to involve the Paramount Chiefs of the Nzema Manle Traditional Council in the Western Region when initiating development projects in their respective areas.

The Board Chairman of the Gas processing company, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, explained that the move will enable the chiefs, on whose land the processing plant is located, to be abreast with the development projects the company is undertaking in their areas.

The Ghana Gas Board chairman who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central made the call at the maiden engagement of the board with the seven Paramount Chiefs of the Nzema Manle Traditional Council, at Ampain in the Ellembelle District.

At the meeting, the Senior Managers of the company made a pictorial presentation of the numerous projects the company had undertaken in the Nzema area.

After the presentation, the chiefs commended the company for the projects which included health and educational facilities as well as water projects and awards of scholarships among others.

They, however, bemoaned the fact that they were usually not involved in the carrying out of the projects and the awarding of scholarships.

The chiefs said because of that it was difficult for them to tell their people the good things Ghana Gas is doing in their respective areas.

Reacting to their concerns, the Board chairman, Mr. Agyapong apologized to the paramount chiefs on behalf of the company and promised that what they complained about would not occur again.

He told the chiefs “the Senior Managers of the company are your sons and I believe they have to do the right things”.

“I can see that all the chiefs were happy after seeing the great projects the company is embarking on in their areas. But their issue is very simple. They want to be involved in all these initiatives.

“For instance, if the company wants to offer scholarships to let’s say 40 students, you can ask the chiefs to submit at least one student each”, he added.

Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas told the chiefs that when the company started commercial operation in the Nzema area in April 2015, it was transporting only about 90 units of gas to the Aboadze enclave.

“The 90 unit was producing only 450 megawatts of power. Today, we are transporting 300 units of gas which is producing 1,500 megawatts of power”, he stressed.

He said current plans are afoot for the company to construct a second Gas Processing Plant (GPP2) to help increase the capacity.

He said the new facility would be sited near the current Plant at Atuabo in the Region.

He noted that the move would enable the country to produce more indigenous gas to produce fertilizer, with the plant to be located at Domunl in the area.

He said the company is also planning to produce compressed natural gas, which could be used to drive train engines.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ampain