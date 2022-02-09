Spiritualist, Husband Arrested Over Assault

A spiritualist by name Zenatu and her husband one Dramani Mahamadu alias “Red” have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command in connection with the alleged assault of one Issahaku Mahamadu, a 55-year-old man for claims that he is a wizard.

The victim was suspected to be a wizard after a 10 year old girl allegedly told residents that she and the man usually slaughter people spiritually in the area.

Some residents mobilized and sent the victim to the spiritualist where the spiritualist confirmed that the victim was a wizard and demanded that he confesses.

The victim denied the allegations but the spiritualist refused to accept the denial and ordered the beating of the victim until he confesses that he is a wizard.

The suspects were arrested at their residence in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

Police sources says they will be arraigned before court after investigations.

Meanwhile , some youth have stormed the police station to forcibly free the suspects.

According to the youth , they believe that activities of witchcraft in the region is affecting their lives and are therefore supporting any spiritual person who will be capable of chasing out any witchcraft from the municipality for the betterment of their lives.

However, Issahaku Mahamadu has been transferred from the Damongo government hospital to the Tamale Teaching hospital for further treatment.

The Northern part of Ghana has recorded several alleged witchcraft attacks from Kafaba, Sumpini, Bimbilla, and other parts of the five regions of the North.

Currently, Sherina Mohammed aka Hajia Filipina, 40; and Latifah Bumaye, 25, a trader believed to be an associate of the ringleader in the Akua Denteh lynching case are standing trial at the Tamale High Court charged with conspiracy and murder.

Witchcraft Bill

In 2020, Ghana’s parliament indicated that they will pass a Witchcraft Bill prohibition or professional witchcraft or wizardry, a prohibition against the accusation of witchcraft, participation in the declaration of a person as a witch or wizard, and penalty against chief or headman encouraging witchcraft.

The Witchcraft Bill proposal came up as a result of the lynching of a 90-year-old Akua Denteh who was accused of being a ‘witch’ at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo