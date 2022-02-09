Airport Boss Expresses Shock Over Dismissal

Yaw Kwakwa

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa has expressed surprise about his dismissal from office.

Mr. Kwakwa said he was unaware that the President has directed the Company’s Board to terminate his appointment through the Transport Minister.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated so if you have any evidence… I don’t know about it,…. but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” Mr. Kwakwa told the media when he was asked about his dismissal a few hours after the news circulated in the media.

President Akufo-Addo earlier today issued a directive to terminate the appointment of Mr. Kwakwa

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter to the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Paul Adom-Otchere said “in this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation.”

Although the letter did not state the reason for his dismissal, it is suspected to be as a result of the current McDan aviation brouhaha.

McDan Aviation announced the suspension of its private jet operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport to enable the management of the company to hold talks with the Ghana Airport Company Limited over contentions regarding operational procedures.

This was after the GACL, in a letter dated January 31, 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri