Sports Minister Pledges Safety At Stadiums On May 9 Disaster Anniversary

MINISTER FOR Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of spectators at sports venues across Ghana.

Speaking at the 24th anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster which claimed 127 lives during a 2001 league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Mr. Adams called for an end to violence in football.

“Football is a passionate game, but that should never lead to violence, regardless of decisions or results,” he said.

The Minister condemned recent acts of hooliganism, referencing the death of a Kotoko supporter known as “Pooley.” He assured the public that justice would be served, with no regard for social status.

“We will not shield anybody. It doesn’t matter your status,” he stated, vowing to work with the Ghana Police to bring those responsible to justice.

Mr. Adams also praised the May 9 Disaster Fund, noting that many beneficiaries have completed tertiary education, but urged greater transparency in the fund’s management.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku echoed the call for safe stadium environments, emphasising that football must unite, not divide.

“Hooliganism has no place in our game… We must enjoy football and return home in peace,” Okraku said, highlighting improvements in stadium infrastructure and security.

He also joined the call for justice for Pooley while honoring the memory of those lost in 2001.

The event ended with prayers and a renewed national pledge to keep football safe and enjoyable for all.

BY Wletsu Ransford