Ghana’s 4x100m Relay Team Qualifies For World Championships

Ghana’s 4x100m Relay Team

Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team have booked qualification to the World Championships after finishing 2nd in the Qualifying Round 2 at the World Relays.

Ghana, after narrowly missing out on automatic qualification on Saturday, took full advantage of their second chance, delivering a solid performance to clock 38.32 seconds, behind France.

Ghana made one change to Saturday’s quartet, with Mustapha Bokpin replacing Sean Safo-Antwi on the 3rd leg.

A shaky changeover between Barnabas Aggerh and Joseph Paul Amoah looked to have put the Ghanaians out of contention, but a sensational anchor leg by Ibrahim Fuseni sealed qualification of Ghana.

This is the second successive World Championship qualification Ghana has managed, showcasing the immense improvement athletics has shown in the past 6 years.