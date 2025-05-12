TGMA: King Promise Finally Crowned Artiste Of The Year

AFTER FOUR consecutive years of been nominated for the Artiste of the Year category, Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, known as King Promise, has been crowned winner for the category.

The ‘Paris’ hitmaker won the award at the exciting event held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10, 2025, beating the likes of Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, King Paluta and Team Eternity for the Artiste of the Year category.

He also swept home additional awards including Best Afropop Song of the Year (Paris), Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Best Album/EP of the Year (True to Self).

In his acceptance speech, King Promise thanked his fans, team and family, “I want to say thank you to one man who trained my life. KillBeatz is a legacy in live entertainment,” he said.

“Thank you to my amazing team, and my brothers who stay with me every time to make sure I’m good.”

He continued, “A big thank you to the best fans in the world. If any young person is watching me right now who has a dream, use me as an example of resilience.”

King Promise encouraged up-and-coming artistes to persevere through setbacks. “My first year when I broke out on the scene, I had seven nominations and left with zero,” he said. “While some people laughed, I just worked harder because I believe in God’s timing. Today, I’m the chosen one.”

The night also witnessed the likes of Empress Gifty’s ‘Watch Me’ picking the Best Traditional Gospel Song category, ‘Defe Defe’ by Team Eternity for Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song, Joe Mettle as Best Gospel Artiste, Stonebwoy’s ‘Psalm 23’ as Best Reggae/Dancehall Song, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste.

King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’ won Telecel’s Most Popular Song, Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Saman’ won Songwriter of the Year, while King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’ also won Highlife Song of the Year.

Hip-life Song of the Year was awarded to Tulenkey ft Beeztrap KOTM – ‘Bad Feeling’, Best Male Vocal Performance, Joe Mettle – ‘Obo Awon Oba’, Best Female Vocal Performance, Esther Goodwyll – ‘I Choose to Praise’, Best Rap Performance, Kweku Smoke – ‘Holy Ghost’, Best Hip-Hop Song, Kweku Smoke – ‘Holy Ghost’, Best Afrobeat Song, OlivetheBoy – Asylum, Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste, Kweku Smoke, Best New Artiste, Beeztrap KOTM, Best Album/EP of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, KIDI ft Black Sherif – ‘Lomo Lomo’.

International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton featuring Mercy Chinwo – ‘The Doing of the Lord’, Best Music Video – ‘Jejereje’ – Stonebwoy directed by Banini, African Song of the Year, Titom featuring S.N.E, Yuppe, Burna Boy – ‘Tshwalabam’, Unsung Artiste of the Year, Yaw Darling, Record of the Year, Ayisi – ‘Can I Live’.

Audio Engineer of the Year – Ayisi – ‘Can I Live’, Producer of the Year, Kendy, Beatz and King Paluta, Group of the Year – Team Eternity Ghana, Life Achievement Award – Gospel Icon Yaw Sarpong, Music for Good Award, Epixode, ‘Chooboi’.

The awards show brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian music, fashion and entertainment. Glittering lights, elaborate stage designs and electric performances created an unforgettable atmosphere as fans roared in support of their favourite stars.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke