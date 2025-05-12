Style Showdown: Nana Akua Addo Shines At AMVCA, Afriyie Takes Centre Stage At TGMA

Nana Akua Addo and Nana Akua Addo

Fashion took centre stage at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), with selected celebrities stealing the spotlight in their stunning outfits.

At the AMVCA in Nigeria, Ghana’s fashion icon Nana Akua Addo made waves on the red carpet, captivating audiences in a striking ensemble from Nichole and Metal Bender Studio. This custom art installation beautifully blended fashion and technology, generating significant buzz across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, TV3’s 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful finalist, Afriyie (Mercy Nartey), dominated the red carpet wearing a metallic masterpiece from Selsam Couture. Designed by the renowned AI fashion designer Modelaindo, her dress became the talk of the town, garnering accolades from both social media and traditional media outlets.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke