GFA President Demands Justice For Nana Pooley

Kurt Okraku laying a wreath

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify investigations and bring to justice those behind the murder of Asante Kotoko supporter, Pooley.

Speaking during the 24th anniversary commemoration of the May 9 Stadium Disaster at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Okraku described Pooley’s death as a painful reminder of ongoing safety concerns in Ghanaian football.

“The loss of Pooley is a painful reminder that we still have work to do in protecting the lives of supporters and preserving the sanctity of the game,” he said. “I strongly urge the Ghana Police Service to pursue justice swiftly and ensure those responsible for his untimely death are held accountable.”

Pooley, a devoted fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, was reportedly murdered during a league match incident in Nsoatre, sparking outrage across the football community.

The GFA President emphasised the association’s commitment to working with stakeholders to eliminate hooliganism and violence at match venues. He noted that while progress has been made in improving infrastructure and enforcing regulations, full justice for victims remains essential.

The memorial event brought together key figures in Ghanaian football, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, members of the GFA Executive Council, representatives from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, and families of the May 9 victims.

Mr. Okraku’s appeal comes as the football community reaffirms its commitment to the slogan: “Never Again.”