‘Spurs Win Won’t Erase Liverpool Humiliation’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said victory over Tottenham will not erase the humiliation suffered at the hands of Liverpool but praised his players for the way they bounced back following a difficult week at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford scored to hand United a 3-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium less than a week after the 5-0 hammering against Liverpool.

The result will ease some of the pressure on Solskjaer but the Norwegian said defeat to Liverpool still stings.

“That’s always going to be in the history books, one of the darkest days,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport. “A dark spot on our CV. But football becomes history so quickly.

“When you come off the pitch winning 3-0, keeping the ball away from our goal — David de Gea didn’t have a save to make — that’s pleasing. In football sometimes it goes for us and sometimes against.

“We worked on this, this week. The boys were brilliant, they took it on board.”