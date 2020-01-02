SSNIT Targets 24,000 New Pensioners For 2020

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is hoping to add an additional 24,000 pensioners onto the pension scheme in 2020.

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, made the disclosure to the media on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at a press conference in Accra to announce the indexation rate for 2020.

According to him, as at the end of 2019, there were about 216,000 on the pension payroll.

In 2020, he told DGN Online, the figure is expected to increase to about 240,000.

BY Melvin Tarlue