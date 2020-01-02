Gov’t Launches Results Fair

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has launched a special fair subbed: Results Fair.

The fair seeks to highlight the major achievements of the NPP administration over the last three years.

Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, launched the fair on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Accra.

According to him, the Results Fair is scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th January 2020.

It is sponsored by the Government of Ghana under the World Bank funded Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP),” he said.

“The Government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is committed to improving the wellbeing of all Ghanaians,” he said.

In this regard, he noted, the Government has put in place measures to ensure that all the key priority programmes are implemented in a timely and cost effective manner.

The Results Fair is one of the efforts by government to promote inclusive engagement and interactions between the public sector and the citizenry to promote evidence-based decision-making and improve accountability for results.

A lot has been accomplished since the Government led by our President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, came into office in January 2017, according to him.

“My Ministry was established to play a lead role in establishing systems and mechanisms for effective tracking of progress of implementation and achievement of the goals and objectives of key government programmes,” he stated.

“We have performed this role in close partnership with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other institutions such as the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC),” the Minister noted.

“Since 2017, my Ministry has worked in close collaboration with the MDAs and other institutions to strengthen the foundation for effective generation and use of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) information for management of ongoing programmes and for policy and decision-making,” he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue