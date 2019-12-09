Stakeholders Urged To Target World Music Market

Enock Agyapong

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Productions, Enock Agyapong, has called on the stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry to be aggressive in pushing Ghanaian music to the global market.

The CEO, who is championing the establishment of a roadmap to get creative works to feature predominantly on the world stage, said the Ghanaian local music can attract investment when stakeholders come together to promote Ghanaian music on the international music market.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, Enock Agyapong mentioned that Ghanaian artistes are talented enough to have their works feature on big stages such as the Grammys, MOBOs, Midem Festivals, among others.

He explained that without effective structures and policies in place, Ghanaian music cannot be marketed and promoted on the global market.

Enock Agyapong, who is currently promoting the works of his artistes like Kiyo Dee and Pzee in Europe, advised young artistes to see this technological era as an opportunity to create quality works.

He pleaded with industry players to eschew greed and egocentrism since such attitudes keep destroying the good talents Ghana can boast of.

The music producer cum artiste manager told BEATWAVES that his record label is ready to contribute towards the changing trend of Ghanaian music by providing top quality services, including recording facilities for audio and video productions.

“Our aim is to promote Ghana music to the world by providing the best digital marketing services to Ghanaian artistes,” he said.

He called on government to develop interest in funding some of the activities of the creative industry, especially music, because of its role in providing employment for the youth in the country.

By George Clifford Owusu