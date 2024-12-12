Stan Dogbe Warns Afenyo-Markin Over Attack On Mahama

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

In a heated exchange, Member of Parliament Afenyo-Markin has fired back at Stan Dogbe, a former presidential staffer, over a perceived attack on President-Elect John Mahama.

The clash began when Dogbe took to social media to criticize Afenyo-Markin, referring to him as a “boy” and warning him to stop showing disrespect towards John Mahama.

The Majority Leader of the 8th Parliament, Afenyo-Markin swiftly responded, accusing Dogbe of attempting to incite violence against him.

“I see your post as an attempt to incite your vigilante boys to attack me,” he wrote. “I have not stood anywhere to insult the President-Elect. I’m only calling on your party leadership to follow due process in the ongoing process.”

This is not the first time Dogbe has been involved in a public spat with a politician. In the past, he has been known to be fiercely loyal to John Mahama, and has not hesitated to speak out against those who criticize him.

However, Afenyo-Markin’s response suggests that he will not back down in the face of Stan Dogbe’s attacks.

Afenyo-Markin also took issue with Dogbe’s decision to refer to him as a “boy”, pointing out that he is older than Dogbe and deserves to be accorded respect.

“My name is AFENYO-MARKIN not Markins,” he added, emphasizing the importance of getting his name right.

The clash between Afenyo-Markin and Stan Dogbe has sparked concerns about the potential for violence in the aftermath of the election.

Afenyo-Markin has called on Mahama to take action to prevent further violence, saying “The violence must stop now. I call on President Mahama to take action in the interest of democracy.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe