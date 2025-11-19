Stanbic Bank Donates ICT Centre To Ledzokuku Schools

George Abban inspecting the new facility with the Municipal Director of Education

The management of Stanbic Bank Ghana has handed over a renovated and refurbished ICT centre to the Ledzokuku Southern Cluster of Schools at a special ceremony in Accra.

Aside from the renovation, the bank provided 30 computers, five laptops, one projector, one projector screen, two stabilisers, two air conditioners, and 40 swivel chairs, among others.

A total of 2,597 learners from 13 schools in the enclave are expected to use the ICT centre.

The facility, which is strategically located, will benefit schools such as Teshie LEKMA 1 JHS, Teshie LEKMA 7 Primary, Teshie Camp 1 Primary, Teshie LEKMA 7 JHS, Teshie LEKMA 5 & 9 Primary, and others.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, Mr. George Abban, Acting Chief Information Officer, said the support was the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people of the area, and hoped that it would help improve the lives of the people.

He urged the learners to make good use of the facility to upgrade their skills to make them more competitive wherever they might find themselves after their education.

Mr. Abban announced that, to help promote the teaching and learning of ICT in the area, a team from the bank would visit the facility to engage both teachers and learners, to improve effective teaching and learning.

He appealed to the various stakeholders in the area to take good care of the facility so that it would last longer and serve the purpose for which it was established.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, in her address, eulogised Stanbic Bank for the support which would go a long way to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the beneficiary schools.

She pledged to take good care of the facility and appealed to other institutions to emulate the good gesture by Stanbic Bank, by complementing government’s effort in providing resources for effective teaching and learning.

Ms. Tetteh called on the beneficiaries to take a keen interest in the use of the facility to sharpen their skills, use the space to grow and innovate, as well as uplift and support one another.

Again, she appealed to parents to monitor what their children watch online to avoid being exposed to wrong information, which could affect their future development.