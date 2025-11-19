BOSAG Unveils Ambitious 5-Year Strategic Plan

David Gowu speaking at the event

Ghana has taken a bold step toward becoming a leading global business services hub with the official launch of the Business Outsourcing Services Association Ghana (BOSAG) 5-Year Strategic Plan aimed at creating 100,000 sustainable international-facing jobs for Ghanaian youth by 2030.

The BOSAG 5-Year Strategic Plan is designed to position Ghana as a premier destination for global business services, leveraging the country’s competitive workforce, growing digital infrastructure, and strategic location.

At its core, the plan focuses on five strategic pillars that will drive this transformation: raising international visibility and client engagement, driving skills development and talent readiness, promoting and supporting local sector and operator capability building, facilitating policy advocacy and public-private alignment, as well as enabling sector research and knowledge sharing.

These pillars represent a comprehensive approach to building a robust outsourcing ecosystem—one that connects Ghana to global markets, empowers local operators, and ensures that talent development aligns with international standards.

Speaking at the launch, David Gowu, CEO of BOSAG and a founding board member, reflected on this journey, “Three years ago, we asked ourselves how Ghana could compete globally in outsourcing and digital services. Today, that vision has become a reality. It is humbling to see this plan come to life—a roadmap that will transform Ghana’s digital economy and create opportunities for thousands of young people.”

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Shamima Muslim underscored the significance of this initiative, saying, “BOSAG’s strategic plan builds on Ghana’s digital transformation legacy. It presents a bold and coordinated roadmap to unlock 100,000 sustainable international-facing jobs for Ghanaian youth by 2030.

“This is not just a number—it is a promise to our young people, a commitment to inclusive growth, and a strategy to harness the full potential of our digital infrastructure, our competitive workforce, and our strategic location.”

Representing the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, Bishop Dr. Samuel Antwi-Gyekyi highlighted the ministry’s broader commitment to building a resilient, investor-ready digital economy.

He announced strategic partnerships with global technology firms such as Huawei, MTN, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle to deliver specialised training modules and accelerate digital skills development.

Additionally, the ministry is finalising new legislation including the Ghana Startup Act, Cybersecurity Regulations, and frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, and digital trade to create a modern, secure, and enabling environment for innovation and investment.

A Daily Guide Report