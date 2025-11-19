Ahanta West NPP Slams NDC Over Agenda 111

The Ahanta West Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it does not believe that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) will operationalise the Agenda 111 hospital in the area.

“We do not believe there is genuine commitment on the part of the ruling NDC to operationalise the Agenda 111 Hospital in Bokoro in the constituency,” the NPP asserted.

According to the Ahanta West NPP, in March this year, the Minister for Health and the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kuukua Bissue, indicated that an amount of GH¢140 million was needed to operationalise the Agenda 111 Hospital at Bokoro.

However, the party noted that during the recent presentation of the budget statement in Parliament, the Finance Minister disclosed that GH¢100 million has been allocated to complete ten of the Agenda 111 hospitals across the country.

NPP pointed out that, it was clear that the earlier figure by the Health Minister and the MP was a misleading and inflated one, confirming the party’s long-held suspicion that there is no genuine commitment to make the health facility in their area operational.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NPP Communication Bureau of the constituency and signed by its Director, Barnabas Annan.

“We are asking whether the Bokoro Agenda 111 Hospital is part of the ten facilities to be completed? The constituents deserve an honest answer,” the statement stressed.

The statement asserted that the fully completed health facility by the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government is deteriorating.

The Ahanta West NPP also lamented that nothing was heard in the budget statement about the Western Regional Hospital started by the previous government, which is also in the constituency.

“The budget only mentioned the upgrading of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital and the construction of a health facility at Shama as far as the Western Region was concerned.

“The omission of the Regional Hospital strongly suggests that the development of the Ahanta West Constituency is not a priority to the current government,” the statement added.

The Ahanta West Constituency NPP also bemoaned the deplorable nature of the Agona Nkwanta-Dixcove road in the area.

According to the NPP’s statement, the MP for Ahanta West and the area’s Municipal Chief Executive had earlier stated that the road project would be completed by December 2025.

“But the project was not mentioned in the budget statement. We do not even believe that the road could be completed within this short period.

“Now there was no allocation for the project and currently and there is no commitment on paper to complete it. When will the NDC stop deceiving the people of Ahanta West?

“We deserve development not just speeches. Government should prioritise these projects, and show clear commitment to operationalise the Bokoro Agenda 111 Hospital, complete the Regional Hospital in the area and the Agona Nkwanta-Dixcove road,” the statement added.

