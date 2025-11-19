Two Men Die In Fatal Motorbike Crash

Two young men have met their untimely death in a tragic motor accident at Manso Asamang in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old ‘Dollar’ and 20-year-old Nana Yaw, both natives of the community, lost their lives after two motorbikes collided head-on on Monday, November 17, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred when two motorbikes carrying four young men smashed into each other, leaving all riders and passengers in critical condition.

“We heard about the accident and rushed to the scene to discover four young men in a pool of blood. Two could speak, but the other two were unconscious,” a resident recounted.

The victims were rushed to the Manso Asamang Hospital, where medical officers pronounced ‘Dollar’ and Nana Yaw dead on arrival.

The two surviving victims, who are currently battling for their lives, attributed the incident to a head-on collision, describing it as the cause of the deadly crash.

Police have begun investigations into the incident.

FROM David Afum, Manso Asamang