Stanbic Bank Supports Ya Na’s Educational Fund , Ghanasco

Alhaji Abdulai Mubarik presenting the cheque to the Ya Na at the Gbewa palace

Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported the Ya Na educational fund with an amount of GHC 10,000.

The presentation was made by the Tamale branch Manager of Stanbic bank, Alhaji Abdulai Mubarik, on behalf of the Chief Executive Director of the bank who doubles as the chief of Pishegu , Chief Alhassan Andani at the Gbewa palace in Yendi.

The Tamale branch Manager disclosed that the bank is committed to support the Gbewa palace renovate the customary build of the palace by supporting with materials amounting to GH 40,000.

He said told the King of Dagbon that the bank is committed in education and the welfare of the future leaders of country reason why the bank did not waste time in responding to the request to support the educational fund.

He assured the King of Dagbon that Stanbic bank will be available anytime the palace needs any assistance regarding development, education among others.

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, thanked Stanbic bank for supporting the educational fund to assist young brilliant people from Dagbon.

The King of Dagbon said education is the key to success and for that matter he has allocated some land for the construction of a school in the yendi municipality for the youth to be educated.

The overlord encouraged institutions, NGOs, philanthropist, individual to assist the place construct the school.

Stanbic Bank Ghana also donated Science laboratory equipments to the Ghana Senior High School(Ghanasco) to enhance teaching and learning in the science department of the school.

The Ghana Senior High School, Headmistress Hajia Amina Musah who received the items thanked Chief Alhassan Andani and the Stanbic Bank for responding to their request because the school lacked resources to purchase these science equipments.

She indicated that the school has a very beautiful science lab and it lacks equipments.

“ we have a very nice and beautiful science lab but when you go inside it there’s nothing , the students when sit on benches .”

The headmistress challenged the students to ensure that they study hard and pass their exams to prove to Stanbic bank that their donation did not go waste.

She assured Stanbic bank that the items will be used for the purpose for which it was donated to them.

Stanbic bank again donated 155 dual desks to the Hilaliyatul Islamic primary school in Tamale in the Northern region.

Mr. Mohammed Alidu ,Head teacher of the Hilaliyatul Islamic primary school, thanked Stanbic bank for the gesture adding that the Schools population of 485 pupils faced furniture deficit adding that the donation came at the right time.

“ Most of the pupils used to lie down on the bare floor to study but with the donation made by Stanbic bank the furniture deficit will reduce .”

