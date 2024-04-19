Standing Ovation For Adutwum

The minister in a group photograph after the UniMAC engagement

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, on Tuesday received a standing ovation at the auditorium of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Accra after his illustration and picture enriched presentation on the state of education today.

Describing the presentation as ‘evidence-based communication’, Dr. Adutwum spent time explaining to the audience in the packed auditorium of the university, who sporadically applauded him for the evidence of what the government was doing in the education sector in the country.

He explained that the ‘evidence-based communication’ was aimed at making the entire populace understand and appreciate what the government was doing in the education sector so that they would appreciate what their taxes were being used for.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, assured the nation of their readiness to continue training the right personnel to support the gross domestic product for the country.

He appealed to the Education Minister to help improve infrastructure development at the UniMAC campus to boost effective teaching and learning.

In a related development at the same venue while speaking during a public lecture, the minister appealed to politicians to do away with what he described as ‘slash and burn politics’ in the country.

He explained that for the country to develop, there was the need for politicians to desist from peddling falsehoods about their political opponents for political expediency knowing definitely that all that they were saying was not true.

The public lecture which had the theme “Education for development and social change: opportunities and prospects in TVET and STEM,” was organised by UniMAC and attended by the academia, politicians, students and other stakeholders in the nation’s education sector.

He explained for instance that he has on several occasions lauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for introducing the E-Block concept, but complained about its locations which made it very difficult for most of them to be patronised.

The Education Minister stated that out of its conviction, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has completed a certain number of the E-Blocks and also added boarding facilities to some of them, to make them much more useable so it could admit students from across the country.