Togbe Ghana To Hold Clean-Up Exercise, Musical Concert

Togbe Ghana

Environmental award-winning musician, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana, will on Saturday, April 20, embark on clean-up exercise at the Redco Ritz Junction, Madina in Accra from 10am.

The clean-up exercise,dubbed “Earth Day Clean-Up and Concert,” is being organized by Let’s Go Clean the Beach and Recycling in partnership with mondo4africa and Tale Beerto promote cleanliness as well as reduce plastic waste.

There will be musical concert to entertain participants as well as music fans in and around Madina.

A number of personalities including stakeholders in the creative arts industry, traditional leaders, traders, assembly men among others, are expected to participate in the clean-up exercise.

Participants will be provided with free cleaning materials including gloves, wheel barrows as well as food and drinks.

The clean-up exercise will be used to create awareness about the negative human impact on the planet, in particular the harm caused by excessive and improper disposal of waste, and the impact of plastic on marine life.

The award-winning artiste, who is also environmental and sanitation ambassador, and founder of Let’s Go Clean the Beach, called on the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the clean-up exercise to help reduce plastic waste in the various communities.

He, however, called on the people living in and around Madina to come out in their numbers to help create awareness on how to keep our communities clean.

Togbe Ghana together with his partners have in the past hosted a number of events, including clean-up exercises at Teshie beach, Prampram beach, Jamestown beach, Labadi beach, Tawala beach, Village beach, Osu beach, Akuma Village beach, Ho market and lorry station among others.

By George Clifford Owusu