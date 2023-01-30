Stars Join Let Go Clean Beach Campaign

Togbe Ghana and friends

A section of renowned Ghanaian musicians have joined Togbe Ghana, originator of the Ewe reggae/dancehall, to embark on the “Let Go Clean Beach” campaign aimed at sensitising Ghanaians on the need to keep beaches and surroundings clean.

The selected musicians include Lily M, XLNC, Daddy Lynz, Goldteeth, Budaman, Klarah Kay, and Dela Hayes.

Speaking with BEATWAVES, Togbe Ghana averred that as part of activities lined up to educate Ghanaians on the need to keep the country clean from filth, his team of organisers with the help of supporting partners will announce the plans of hosting a musical event dubbed “Keep Ghana Clean Concerts” in all the regional capitals in the country.

“We are eight united musicians ready to create change this year on how to keep our beaches clean, and as a result of that we have composed the All Stars, Keep Ghana Clean song to help amplify our voices against filth along our beaches.”

He further indicated that awareness and education will help Ghanaians to understand the importance of properly disposing of waste, recycling plastics and paper, and reducing the use of natural resources, adding, “we hope that we will cause a positive, life-long, ongoing change.”

The ‘Let’s Go Clean Beach’ campaign engagement will take place in Nungua Shinning Beach (March 6), Cape Coast Castle Beach (July 1), and Keta Emancipation Beach on December 5, 2023.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke