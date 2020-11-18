Stars Slip In Sudan

Black Stars line-up

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday lost 0-1 to their Sudanese counterparts in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) return leg fixture in Sudan.

Skillful Mohammed Abdul Rahman’s last-minute goal earned and handed the home side all the points at stake to breathe life into their campaign.

The late win denied CK Akonnor’s men Ghana’s AFCON qualification.

The scorer, MC Algiers’ forward towered to connect a cross in injury time to secure victory for his side.

Fatau Dauda, who is deputizing for suspended Richard Ofori, pulled the save of the half to deny Sudan from taking a first-half lead.

Ghana will now have to wait for their next game against Sao Tome in Cape Coast to push for qualification for the tournament scheduled for Cameroun if they win.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum