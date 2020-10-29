State withdraws charges against Said Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare

Two charges preferred against Alhaji Said Sinare, National Democratic Congress Vice Chairman and one Tahiru Ahmed have been dropped by the Ghana Police Service.

The two were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms and ammunitions without lawful authority.

This was after the Prosecution led by General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo had told the court that there had been some development in the case as such the Prosecution was withdrawing the matter.

Based on Prosecution’s submissions, Ms Ama Adomako Kwaakye, Magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court, obliged Prosecution’s request and discharged Alhaji Sinare, also a Pensioner and Ahmed a Trader and Ayawaso North chairman of the NDC.

After the court sitting, Abraham Amaliba who represented Sinare in court told reporters that his client was “free”.

He said “the Police withdrew the charges because the charges were not well founded”.

Party sympathisers however besieged the court premises and shouted some slogans in Hausa. Police personnel were also positioned at various points at the court premises.

Police say Sinare had a Mossberg Pump Action gun and the said gun had been in the possession of the NDC vice chairman and Ahmed who was an aide to Alhaji Sinare.

In October this year, a misunderstanding ensued between the two and on October 27, this year, Ahmed reported to the Regional CID with the pump action rifle together with 47 rounds of ammunitions and receipt covering a side arm bearing the name of him (Ahmed).

According to the Police Ahmed claimed Alhaji Sinare gave the weapons for safe keeping.

The Police however picked the accused persons up for further investigations.

According to the Police, the exhibits were currently in the custody of the Police and investigation was ongoing.

GNA