Steel Bender Electrocuted At Tema

A 45-YEAR-OLD steel bender has been electrocuted at a work place accident on Friday at Community 7, in Tema.

The deceased identified as Efo Newton got electrocuted when he attempted to prevent a metal rod from falling from a storey building they were working on to the ground.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that on January 15, 2021 at about 7:30 am, the deceased together with his colleagues reported to work.

The deceased was said to have attempted to retrieve iron rod which they were laying on a 3-storey building from falling from a height when the rod unfortunately touched a live electricity cable and he was electrocuted.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, spokeswoman for the Tema Regional Police Command mentioned that police officers dashed to the scene and invited personnel from ECG to assist in putting off the main electricity lines in the area to enable the removal of the body.

She continued that the body of the deceased was removed from the scene and deposited at Tema General Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation while investigation continues.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema