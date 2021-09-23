Stelantis Group Assembles Peugeot In Ghana By March

Peugeot Landtrek Double Cabin 4×4

STELANTIS GROUP, a Peugeot manufacturer, has announced it will begin assembling its range of vehicles in Ghana by March 2022 in partnership with Silver Star Auto, its sole distributor.

Asad Nazir, Chief Executive of Silver Star Auto, who made this known recently at the launch of the all new Peugeot Landtrek Double Cabin 4×4 vehicle in Accra, said the “Stelantis Group will assemble both cars by Silver Star within six months from today (March 2022). We believe the environment for automobile industry is an enormous opportunity for us to expand and provide the best for the Ghanaian and West African market.”

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, explained that government’s automotive development programme will give equipment manufacturers access to regional and continental trade opportunities.

“To provide opportunities for higher value addition and highly skilled employment, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has developed a comprehensive package of incentives and policy measures to support the establishment of an automotive assembly and component manufacturing industry, as a strategic anchor of industrialization and a new pillar of growth in Ghana,” he stated.

This new Pick-up truck completes a range of commercial vehicles from the PEUGEOT brand, which has been renowned for its robustness and its adaptation to customer uses across the African continent for nearly a century.

It enables Peugeot to make a strong comeback on the African market where the brand has a very strong heritage fueled by its numerous racing victories, and it personifies the DNA of legendary models such as the 404 wagon and the 504 Pick-up truck.

The brand is becoming increasingly global with the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK, which is entering the One Ton Pick-up segment with the goal of becoming a new reference in a market that represents around 300,000 annual sales units in the Middle East Africa region.