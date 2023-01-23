STEM Schools Placement Portal Opens

Dr Adutwum, Education Minister

Portal for the 21st Century Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM School Placement portal has been opened.

Announcement in that regard was made by the Ministry of Education in a release signed by Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for the Ministry.

The portal according to him gives access to the list of new STEM Senior High Schools included in the 2023 school selection and placement process according to the release which adds that, “it also provides information on available STEM programmes and their career pathways. It gives further details of existing Senior High Schools that would be offering STEM programmes during the 2023 academic year.”

Students with an interest in pursuing strictly STEM programmes are encouraged to visit website to select their preferred schools and corresponding programmes.

The release adding that choices made using this portal will take precedence over initial selections.