Stephen Ntim Is A Nabia

Stephen Ntim

When old students of the Navrongo Senior High School, previously Navrongo School, who knew Stephen Ntim, who is also a Nabia as they call each other, they started circulating the story among themselves excitedly.

One Nabia has testified to his active participation in his alma mater’s activities and even sending contributions for the development of the school.

Nabia in the Mole-Dagbani ethnic grouping means ‘Prince’. All past students of the school are prefixed ‘Nabia’.

Stephen Ntim attended one of the top schools in the northern part of the country, Navrongo School.

Every student was assigned an admission number, and so those who complete their secondary education at the school use these to determine how long ago they completed.

Whereas Aremeyau Attah of Statesman fame and former aide to the late Vice President Aliu Mahama and President John Agyekum Kufuor, a Nabia bears Folio 48, Nabia Stephen Ayensu Ntim is Folio 2983.

The man who provided the foregone is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Baduwe, a Nabia also with Folio 34.

Folio No 1 was a man called Abaching who passed on five years ago. The folio concept started in 1960.

One of the posts on social media on Stephen Ntim by a Nabia reads, “Nabia Stephen Ayensu Ntim. Folio 2983, the new NPP Chairman is a proud product of Navasco, ‘the light of the North.’”

Navrongo Senior High School was established by the late former President Kwame Nkrumah to serve as the Achimota of the North in his bid to close the gap between the northern sector and its southern counterpart. The second and third headmasters were expatriates Crawford and McDonald, the latter is now in Lesotho.

In its early days, the school according to Ing Fuseini Cudjoe, also a Nabia, was called President’s School until the Navrongo School replacing it. The school hosted many students from the south including Stephen Ntim and others before him.

By A.R. Gomda