Accra Minister Donates To Schools

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, has donated educational materials to 24 schools in the electoral area.

The items include 180 dual desks, 78 chairs, 13 tables, nine book shelves, one cabinet and 11 library tables.

The minister said though the educational materials were inadequate to cater for the huge number of pupils in the constituency, he believes it would go a long way in enhancing the quality of learning in the schools.

Addressing over 300 pupils of the Abavana Down Basic School where the presentation was made to the Director of Education for Ayawaso Central, Augustus Owusu Agyemfra, the Regional Minister asked the pupils to be respectful, honour their parents and teachers in order to achieve their goals of becoming responsible adults and citizens of the country in future.

Touching on some promises he made in the past, especially the establishment of a senior high school (SHS) in the constituency, he reiterated the pledge. This, he said, would enable the many pupils who complete junior high schools (JHS) in the constituency to be absorbed into a senior high school.

He said, “It looks like the plan is at a slow pace though I promised you when I assumed office, but I will still do everything possible within my capacity to ensure we get a secondary school here to increase enrolment in schools.”

The minister, who lauded the efforts of the teachers for imparting knowledge to the pupils despite the challenges facing them, said his outfit will support two teachers for an exchange programme abroad to acquire some additional skills to improve their teaching methods.

The minister also asked the school authorities to use his educational fund to fence the school to ensure the safety of the pupils and infrastructure.

He commended the assembly members for the work done so far in the municipality, while urging them to increase monitoring and enforcement, particularly around Circle and its environs.

The MCE, the District Director of Education among other coordinating directors in the municipality were present to receive the items.

By Ebenezer Amponsah