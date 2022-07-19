Staying Away From Sex Bad… Gargo Caution Players

Nsoatreman players and staff celebrate qualification into the GPL. INSET: Mohammed Gargo

Newly-appointed Nsoatreman FC coach, Mohamed Gargo, has proposed moderation in sex for footballers.

To the Premiership newcomers head trainer, a balanced sex life is ideal for players taking into account its pros and cons.

The former Ghana midfielder has advised players not to abstain from sex for an extended period of time due to its effects of affecting their flexibility.

The 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner disagrees with the popular belief that sex weakens players saying, “It takes every normal professional club six weeks to camp players and maybe when you return home for break the league might resume two weeks later.

“How can you stay away from sex for six weeks while in camp plus that two weeks at home? It will be like you will not have sex for a year and that one too is not good. Staying away from it for a long time, I don’t think you are a human being because it won’t make you flexible,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

And in his candid caution to players, the former Udinese man said, “It isn’t normal for a footballer to abstain from sex for a long period. I remember when Stephen Appiah was coming to Udinese, the first thing I told him was that he should marry his then girlfriend after a year so that we can send the lady an invitation to Italy immediately, which he consented.

“…if you don’t have one partner you will always push yourself to have any affairs with different girls. The more you do it, the more you weaken the body because the sperms we discharge have telling effect on our joints.

“You will weaken yourself when you change the girls but when you stick to one partner, you cannot do it continuously for a week. You give yourself some space.

“Sex helps the body than total abstinence. Also, you will not function well if you stay away from it for a long time.”