Confident Cofie Shines …In Sivasspor Pre-Season

Cofie (with ball) in action

SIVASSPOR and Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie says scoring the only goal of his side’s second pre-season game against Neftci Baku gives him hope of what the coming season holds for him and his team.

“It was a good feeling and I was very happy,” says the workaholic.

“Most of the time, in pre-season games I don’t score even when we score 5/6 goals, so to score the only goal in that friendly game it gives me hope and confidence that I can add that to my game.

“I am therefore looking forward for more of those moments and feelings.”

In a very busy football year where the domestic league, Europe, AFCON qualifiers and World Cup is on the platter, a very fruitful pre-season such as he is having is golden and he will not leave any stone unturned to be ready to help his club and country.

Cofie was a major plug in the side’s Turkish cup winning season, and he hopes to continue in the coming season.

Sivasspor have set their sights on all trophies at stake in the coming season.

The teams first leg training tour took them to the famous tourist city of Bolu in Turkey where they won both friendlies played.

Cofie and his mates touched down in Vienna, Austria for the final leg of their pre-season campaign on Saturday.