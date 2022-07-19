Tottenham Ready To Pay Depay £17m

Memphis Depay

Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay £17million for Memphis Depay after the forward was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have told Depay to find himself a new club this summer after the club bolstered their attack with the signings of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Leeds’ Raphinha.

With the Polish forward likely to claim Depay’s No 9 shirt at the Nou Camp, the Dutch international has been placed on the transfer market – and Spurs have already been in contact.

According to Sport, Antonio Conte’s side made contact to discuss a £17million offer for the 28-year-old – which was just short of Barcelona’s £20million valuation for the striker.

The first approach came for Depay during Spurs’ negotiations for French defender Clement Lenglet – who they have signed on a season-long loan from the Spanish giants.

At the time, Depay was part of Barcelona manager Xavi’s first-team plans, however, the club have since been active in the summer window and thus changed the situation.

The confirmed signings of Lewandowski and Raphinha, as well as the renewal of Ousmane Dembele’s contract, means that Depay would face serious competition for a place up front next year.

It remains unknown whether Depay would agree on a move to north London – with the Dutch international quite happy in Spain and still having a year left on his current deal.

The Premier League side are looking to make Depay their sixth recruit of the summer already – after the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and the aforementioned Lenglet.

The club are also set to complete the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough for £12.5m after he underwent a medical on Friday and did interviews for the club website.