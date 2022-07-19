Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022 Launched

Sarfoa 2021 winner

THE 2022 edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant has been launched at a colourful ceremony held at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi last Sunday.

This year’s event, which is on the theme ‘Ghana’s Beauty, Africa’s Pride’, will showcase the rich cultural diversity in Ghana and Africa.

During the launch ceremony, the 16 beautiful ladies who will battle for the crown as Ghana’s Most Beautiful this year were unveiled.

The ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, past GMB queens, fans as well as families of the 16 contestants.

Speaking at the durbar, General Manager of TV3, Francis Doku, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the 2022 pageant showcases the rich Ghanaian and African culture while educating and entertaining viewers as well.

“This year, with our tagline ‘Ghana’s Beauty, Africa’s Pride’, we seek to promote the fundamental beauty in Africa. We are urging family and friends to support their favourite contestants by constantly voting for them to win the enviable crown this year,” he said.

Francis Doku also expressed gratitude to sponsors for their unflinching support. He further called on businesses to partner with TV3 and invest in this year’s pageant as he assured clients value for money once they get on board the GMB train.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful over the years has proven to be one of the country’s most sought-after reality shows. The reality show is known for promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage and Africa’s culture in diverse ways.

The good cultural practices in Ghana displayed by these beautiful selected ladies from the various 16 regions allow for historical heritage passage, continuity, and preservation, which also bring a sense of belonging and identity to African people to boast about.

After weeks of scouting and auditioning prospective candidates by past GMB queens, the 16 contestants selected for this year’s edition include Anaba (Upper East Region), Agbang (Upper West Region), Teiya (Northern Region), Yenupang (North East Region), Hariya (Savannah Region), Aiko (Oti Region), Aseiduwaa (Central Region), Nyarkoah (Western Region), and Afrah ( Western North Region).

Amoani (Eastern Region), Naa Ahema (Greater Accra), Xornam (Volta Region), Owusuwaa (Bono Region), Takyiwaa (Bono East Region), Tiwaa (Ahafo Region), and Kessewaa (Ashanti Region).

The 2022 GMB weekly episodes will air every Sunday on TV3 between 8:00pm and 10:00pm for the next 13 weeks.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke