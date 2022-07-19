Bishop Ogyiri Asare, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Others For 25th IPG

The Zion Praise Chapel International is set to host the 25th edition of the annual International Prophetic Gathering (IPG) dubbed ‘Performance’ at the church’s auditorium in Takoradi.

The event which is in two parts; morning sessions which start at 9:00am and evening sessions which commence at 5:30pm is projected to host over 20,000 patrons.

“Prayerfully selected seasoned men of God from Ghana and Nigeria are billed to storm our city as guest speakers for the demonstration of the Apostolic and Prophetic Grace that mysteriously attracts resources, opportunities and phenomenal blessings to people who are desperate for God.

“His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Apostle Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey and Bishop Chingbunduare are on bill,” Bishop Ogyiri Asare, the convener of IPG said.

According to the organisers, the event will take place from Sunday, July 31, 2022 to Sunday, August 7, 2022.

At a press conference on Friday, July 15, 2022, Bishop Ogyiri Asare who doubles as the founder of Zion Praise Chapel International mentioned that “the programme will host a projected 20,000 patrons across the country.

“It is of paramount interest to us to make sure that everyone who is present is under tight security surveillance.”

According to Bishop Ogyiri Asare, “the main objective of IPG is bringing together people from all walks of life globally to feed on God’s word, receive divine direction and experience uncommon transformation for their lives which will reflect on families, churches and businesses.”

“As part of the IPG programme, a new book titled ‘Children and their Parent,’ written by Gracious Precious Ogyiri Asare will be launched on Sunday, July 24 at 5:30 pm at Zion Praise Chapel auditorium,” Bishop Ogyiri Asare intimated.

Bishop Ogyiri Asare, who has been in ministry for over 30 years, implored patrons to come with great expectations as the atmosphere has been set for “performance of God.”