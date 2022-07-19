Gyakie, Camidoh Thrill Fans At GPITP Festival

Gyakie

Thousands of music fans were thrilled with great musical performances at this year’s edition of the annual ‘Ghana Party In The Park’ (GPITP) held at the Trent Park in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The event witnessed historic performances from celebrated highlife musicians such as Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, and Kofi Nti, who performed back-to-back hits.

The festival, organised by Akwaaba UK, also witnessed performances from sensational female vocalist Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy, Darkovibes, Sydney and a host of others.

The artistes took turns to entertain music fans with most of their songs. They set the venue on fire with their stagecraft, dancing skills and unique styles of delivery.

It was an amazing atmosphere, with the patrons singing and dancing along throughout the event.

Gyakie, who thrilled fans to their satisfaction, performed most of her hit songs to entertain her fans. Music fans at the event admired Gyakie’s performance and poured out their hearts in adoration.

Her vocal ability was even better than usual and fans couldn’t resist her stage performance as they demanded for more.

Gyakie’s performance at the festival was without doubt very exciting. She gave fans a feel of good Ghanaian music.

Camidoh, who is arguably one of Ghana’s hottest artistes, also had his turn on the stage performing his global hit song “Sugarcane”, with fans singing every stanza of the song.

This year’s GPITP festival was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Post, World Remit, Qatar Airways, TapTap Send, KGL, EximBank Ghana, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, GREADA, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu