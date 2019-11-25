Steve Harvey Meets Otumfuo & Ex-President Kufuor

Steve Harvey shaking hands with Otum fuo

The latest photo of American comedian Steve Harvey in Ghana captures him and two of Ghana’s revered personalities ‒ Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He could be seen exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo via handshake while Mr. Kufuor and others sat at the background.

This was during Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s visit to ex-President Kufuor on Thursday at his residence in Accra. Harvey is believed to be part of ex-president’s visitors.

The 62-year-old humourist and actor is back in Ghana after his first trip to town in August 2019.

“I’m actually going to form a trip to bring a lot of African-Americans to three cities but I want them to see Ghana first because they have to see the slave castle, culture of the city and how vibrant it is,” Mr. Harvey was quoted to have said on 3FM after his return to Ghana.

Harvey’s Ghana trips are part of activities to mark the ‘Year of Return Ghana 2019’, an initiative by government to mark 400 years since the slave trade started.

In September 2018 in Washington, D.C, President Akufo-Addo declared and formally launched the ‘Year of Return Ghana 2019’ for Africans in the diaspora, giving fresh impetus to the quest to unite Africans on the continent with their brothers and sisters in the diaspora.

A number of African Americans have already visited Ghana as part of the programme. Among them were Boris Kodjoe, Michael Jai White, Anthony Anderson, Idris Elba, Jidena, Samuel L Jackson and Deborah Cox.

This December, thousands are visiting Ghana as part of the ‘Year of Return’.

By Francis Addo