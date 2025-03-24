Still A Messy Affair

Over the years, the National Security apparatus has earned an unenviable notoriety.

The mention of this agency of state evokes thoughts about abuse of power, trampling of the human rights of citizens and even extra-judicial activities.

Such thoughts for some who have lived through the turbulent political history of Ghana, the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) in particular, evoke fear and panic.

Such persons witnessed at first-hand the abuse of human rights of individuals, some of them simply because they were successful businessmen and women.

Such successful businessmen and women had their business empires destroyed through deliberate state puncture of these private ventures, using the National Security apparatus in some instances.

With the return to democracy, many heaved sighs of relief because having witnessed the atrocities of the National Security apparatus by the military juntas, they thought the dark chapter in our history was closed, never to be opened again.

Enter the second coming of President John Mahama and the traits of the PNDC are creeping in boldly.

PNDC actors have been incorporated into the Mahama-led government so to speak, hence the palpable human rights abuses and disrespect for the rule of law.

Some cynics think ‘we ain’t seen anything yet and the worst is yet to come.’

If this is true, then Ghanaians must brace themselves for turbulent times.

The National Security raids, now a feature of the incumbent government, has received copious commentaries since they began, but there is no over-flogging a subject which is about human rights and the rule of law or even good governance.

Following the backlash from the raid on the residence of the former Bank of Ghana Governor last week, the National Security Secretariat has been compelled to react to the theft allegation levelled against them.

Thankfully, the reaction does not deny that a raid did take place with Richard Jakpa leading the gang.

An amount of GH¢10,000 and some jewelry were allegedly stolen by the operatives, allegations the National Security apparatus have denied.

They may have to craft another rejoinder because the one made public is far from convincing. Maybe we have to wait for the other details they claim they would release in due course.

They claim to have found empty vault, of course after opening them. What made them think that a Bank of Ghana Governor would make his private residence an extension of the apex bank and, therefore, keep cash there?

The procedures for executing court warrants, which order they claim to have obtained are standard, but which clearly the raid did not adhere to.

The PNDC National Security operation template has no place in a civilised society underpinned by rule of law.

Resetting the country to the dark days of abductions and murders will not be tolerated. Those advising the President to okay this trend are doing a disservice to him and the country. Such trends are as unproductive as they are short-lived, as history has rightly showed over the years and even in different geopolitical spaces across the world.

Richard Jakpa should tread carefully even as he carries the orders of his employer, because dictatorship and tyranny do not last.

The Roman dictum, Tempora Mutantur, Time Changes should guide him and those at the helm, so they do not get carried away by the glitters of power.