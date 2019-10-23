Still Feel Sharp MTN Skate Soccer Rocks Stadium Ronaldo – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he is not thinking about hanging up his boots any time soon.

The 34-year-old recently spoke about what he might do after his playing career ended, admitting he could enjoy seeing himself ‘outside of football’, but he has now made it clear that he does not plan to retire soon.

And he is convinced his performances on the field – which recently saw him, bag his 700th career goal – show that he is still valuable at the highest level.

“Age is just a number. It does not mean that at 34, 35, 36, you are at the end of your career,” he said.

“I can show that with my performances, how I play, the way I play, the way I still feel good, sharp and think about the game has matured. This makes the difference.”