MTN Skate Soccer Rocks Stadium

Gariba

The second edition of the MTN Skate Soccer League is slated for this Saturday, at the Handball Court, Accra Stadium.

The competition, launched in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, would see three teams which comprises of two from Greater Accra – Accra Giants and Zongo Lions and Western Tigers representing the Western Region.

The event would be played in a round robin format, to select a winner to face the Ashanti Warriors in a grand finale slated for Accra.

The captains of the three various teams are fired up and have promised patrons and fans of fireworks, with all the three teams determined to carry the day to end the right to play in the finals.

The three teams are to be led by Gariba Sanni, the national skate soccer captain, the ubiquitous Ahmed Gariba (Mallam) and the hardworking Abdul Malik Jabir aka Spinoza respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Albert Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to his two main sponsors, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone Ghana Limited and the Ghanaian Sports Media for the support given to the young sport so far.

Skate is a game, dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society, with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again create an environment that gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

From The Sports Desk