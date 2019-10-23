Nana Yaw Amponsah Dazzles…At GFA Prez Debate

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah (NYA) won many admirers at the first ever Ghana Football Association presidential debate held on Monday night in Accra.



The Phar Rangers president, dazzled participants with his deep knowledge and understanding of problems confronting Ghanaian football and offered practical solutions.



The former FIFA intermediary has been hailed as one of the most brilliant young football administrators in the West African nation, demonstrating his immense knowledge in corporate governance.



Social networking side, Twitter, went overdrive, with football fans praising the UK-trained sports lawyer after his virtuoso display during the first ever FA presidential debate in Ghana.



Amponsah appeared top of his game but remain to be seen; if his brilliant submissions will result in votes.



Five out of the six candidates – Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku and Amanda Clinton participated in the intellectually stimulating exercise at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, on Monday night.

Below are excerpts of the other candidates.

I Was Nervous-Amanda

Another candidate of the Ghana Football Association, Amanda Clinton, has admitted she was nervous during Monday’s GFA presidential debate.



The astute lawyer is the only woman amongst five men, contesting for the vacant FA presidential seat.



Clinton was brutally mocked on social media during the debate, as she came across as someone who was ill-prepared and lacked knowledge of football administration.



But in an interview with Starr Sports, Clinton said she recovered in the latter rounds of the debate and urged delegates to give her the nod during the election on Friday.



“Maybe in the first round, I was a little nervous but I picked up in the second and third rounds. I am expecting the delegates to vote from their hearts…and vote wisely than they have done in the past.”

Kurt Okraku Rolls Out

NHIS Plan for Players

The Executive Chairman of premier league side, Dreams FC, Kurt ES Okraku, revealed that players from the domestic men and women’s league would be registered to the NHIS to allow easy access to health care.



In his brief introduction at the Ghana FA presidential debate, Kurt Okraku indicated that a medical fund would be set up as part of his player welfare and health plans.



“A Medical Fund would be set up to take care of serious injuries like ligament and bone injuries,” he said.



“Also, 30 players of clubs from Premier, DOL and Women’s League would also be enrolled on NHIS for easy and accessible healthcare.”