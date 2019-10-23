STEGUE Signs 5-Year Deal With Sidi Entertainment

Sidi Adam (left) in a pose with STEGUE

Sidi Entertainment, a record label, has signed a five-year record, marketing and distribution deal with afro pop/dancehall artiste, STEGUE.

This however makes the label, the official label to release his upcoming EP titled ‘Xpensive Style’ and an album to be launched next year.

The deal was signed at a meeting held in Accra with the artiste and his management team.

The record label however, failed to disclose the amount involved in the deal, but a source close to the label, hinted that the deal was very ‘juicy’.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sidi Entertainment, Sidi Adam, said the artiste is expected to bring to bear his creativity and versatility across the platform to help grow the label to a major status.

He added that the label was pleased to work, manage and promote the musical works of the talented artiste for five years.

STEGUE, pronounced, “STAE-GAE”, is an afro-pop and reggae-dancehall artiste with versatility that enables him to juggle both genres, and even explore other genres outside his scope.

Exploring highlife music is his latest niche of concern, after successfully recording a highlife song featuring one of Ghana’s best rappers.

Born Emmanuel Owusu Boadi, STEGUE has been vibrant on the music scene for over two years, offering his fans varieties of songs they can relate with.

With about three videos to his credit and a slew of hits ranging from, “Only You”, “Vroom” and “Girl like You”; he is planning to dominate the entire airspace.

STEGUE, who was excited about the deal, expressed his willingness to assist the company in its actions to develop and promote Ghanaian music internationally.

“I’m ever grateful to God for the opportunity, love and trust shown to me here at Sidi Entertainment and I hope to work my heart out to promote the label,” he said.

He thanked everyone who had supported his career and promised that with the backing of Sidi Entertainment, he would do his best to see Ghana music compete with those on the international music scene.

By Samuel E. Bruce