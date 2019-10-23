Residents Queue At Night To Get Ghana Card In Salaga

Some residents living in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have been compelled to queue at night in order to obtain the National Identification Card.

They sleep in the open at registration centers to enable them register for the Ghana Card.

A visit by DGN Online at about 7pm Tuesday night at the registration center revealed residents in queues.

Some residents mostly women who spoke to DGN Online, said they had no choice but to join the queue at night to enable them go through the registration process successfully.

They, however, lamented about the rate at which they have been bitten by mosquitoes.

Some National Identification Authority (NIA) officials who spoke to DGN Online, on condition of anonymity, lamented about the rate at which the young and aged sleep at the registration centers at the mercy of the weather and mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, the National Identification Authority(NIA) has extended the registration period from Wednesday 23rd October to Wednesday 30th October 2019 across the Savannah, North East and Northern regions.

The NIA entreated all prospective applicants to take advantage of the extension period to get registered.

The NIA, however, indicated that permanent offices will be established at the various Regional, Municipal and District levels by March 2020 to afford all Ghanaians who were not registered during the mass registration exercise the opportunity to get registered and be issued with the Ghana Card for free.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga