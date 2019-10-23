PDS Is Symptomatic Of Ghana Losing Sovereignty – CPP

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has blasted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their blame game over the Power Distribution Services (PDS) ‘scandal.’

According to the CPP, “the instant case of the Power Distribution Services, PDS is simply a symptom of losing our sovereignty indeed since the infamous February 24, 1966 coup d’etat that ousted Ghana’s first Republican Government (Constitution, Executive, Parliament and usurped the sovereign will of the people).

It added that “that was when the private sector was

originally, erroneously projected as the engine of growth.”

The CPP made the comments in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr.

The ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress have been trading blows over the PDS deal.

Government has halted the PDS power concession following a purported detection of breeches.

“The Convention People’s Party, CPP – Ghana’s founding Party and leader in establishing permanent energy supply for domestic and industrial consumption in the country has been distraught with the sad reality of blame game played by the duopoly of N-DC/PP,” it said.

“It is abundantly clear from the letter under the hand of the Honourable Finance Minister that while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has mustered some courage to purport to ‘cancel’ the PDS deal, they are timid to renegotiate the whole MCA compact on the energy sector to insist on ECG operating as a State asset without private sector involvement,” it said.

It called for the opening of the ECG Board to a Democratic Public Management “if the current Board structure is failing to meet the demands of transparency.”

It added that “while applauding the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the ‘intent’ to stop the PDS deal, as well as the vigilance demonstrated by civil society, the media and other political actors, the CPP urges the supposed listening government to indeed listen and cancel the stinking deal.”

BY Melvin Tarlue