Stonebwoy Collaborates With Grammy Winner Angelique Kidjo For Music Video

Afro-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has joined forces with the four-time Grammy Award-winning music icon, Angelique Kidjo, for the shooting of the music video for “Manodzi.”

The track is part of Stonebwoy’s “5th Dimension” album.

Stonebwoy, known for his dynamic and genre-blending music, is no stranger to international collaborations.

However, partnering with a music legend of Angelique Kidjo’s stature has generated immense buzz and excitement among fans and the music industry.

The video shoot for “Manodzi” marks a significant milestone for both artistes, and it promises to be a visual spectacle that reflects the rich fusion of their musical styles. Stonebwoy’s unique blend of Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Reggae, combined with Angelique Kidjo’s Afro-fusion and world music influences, is expected to create a mesmerizing audio-visual experience.

Fans from across the globe eagerly await the release of the music video, hoping to witness the creative synergy between Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo.

The collaboration not only celebrates the diversity of African music but also emphasizes the power of music as a unifying force that transcends borders and cultures.

The collaboration between Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo is a testament to the global appeal of African artistes and their ability to bridge musical traditions and create something truly extraordinary.

By Francis Addo